WAVERLY HALL, Georgia (WRBL) – Loved ones gathered at Waverly Hall Baptist Church on Saturday for a barbecue that aimed to raise awareness for two cold cases; the disappearance and death of Sidney McElwee-Kersey and the disappearance of Olivia Fowler.

McElwee-Kersey’s family organized the event as a way to raise money for more resources that could help them find answers regarding the disappearance and death of the 39-year-old Harris County native.

Jamie Brand, McElwee-Kersey’s sister, said the family has not received any answers concerning McElwee-Kersey’s disappearance and death.

“Nobody wants to come forward and give us the answers that we deserve because Sidney deserves justice and we deserve to have some kind of peace; even though we won’t have any closure because we can’t get her back,” said Brand.

According to Brand, McElwee-Kersey went missing on September 18, 2019 and was found dead four days later in Shiloh, Ga. She is survived by her three children and one grandchild.

Brand said authorities have told the family that there are persons of interest in the case however, no suspects.

McElwee-Kersey’s loved ones have named themselves “Sidney’s Soldiers” as a way to remember the 39-year-old and continue working towards answers. They are urging anyone with information to speak up and contact them or the authorities.

“What if this was your daughter, your mother, your sister, your aunt, your best friend, you would want us to do the same thing come forward and get justice for your loved one,” said Brand.

According to Olivia Fowler’s loved ones, Fowler’s case also has few leads regarding her disappearance. Fowler was last seen walking in Meriwether County on Aug. 13, 2021. She was walking along Pebble Brook Rd. when she disappeared and no one has seen or heard from her since.

Tamara McCoy, Fowler’s aunt, said it has been 230 days since Fowler’s disappearance. She also said Fowler has missed significant events since her disappearance in August and is not the type to disappear.

“It can’t get no worst. I’ve accepted everything, the possibilities, I just want her found,” said Fowler.

Similar to McElwee-Kersey’s loved ones, Fowler’s loved ones have also created a name for their cause, Olivia’s Army, as a way to honor the 27-year-old mother of three.

Both families feel that McElwee-Kersey’s case and Fowler’s case are linked because both women were in the same social group. They intend to come together and help each other hire more resources that could provide them with answers concerning the two women.

If you are interested in donating to Sidney’s Soldiers the family has created a Cash App- $SidneysSoldiers, for more information please contact brand.wyatt@gmail.com.

If you are interested in donating to Olivia’s Army the family has also created a Cash App- $OliviasArmy, for more information please contact armyolivias26@gmail.com.