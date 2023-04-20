AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Someone went to the apartment of a 28-year-old Augusta man and stabbed him to death 30 years ago. His family still wants justice.

“I remember this picture. He was going to church on Sunday morning. Um. Hmm.”

A sister and a niece, rely on photos to remember Michael Frails.



“My mom brought him home from the hospital weighing 10 pounds and he got the name Tiny because he was just so big,” his sister, Carol McFarlin said.

Born December 11, 1963, Michael “Tiny” Frails was surrounded by family, ten boys and girls. All of his sisters were older, so they spoiled him and his brothers. Carol McFarlin took pride in that.



“Just silly. Always silly. Really playful. Always had a prank or a joke for you and he loved his nieces,” she recalled.

One of those nieces, Keely Bass, was more like a sister, playing with her uncle at her grandparent’s house, walking to the old Shiloh Community Center and attending Williams Memorial CME Church, both on 15th Street, where Tiny never missed a Sunday service.

“He loved to dress,” Bass told Cold Case Project. “He was a big dresser and he loved to shop. And he would always plan his outfits for Friday night football games and he would always go to the games.”

Frails attended T-W Josey High School, graduating in the class of 1981.

“After school he started working and he worked out at Ft. Gordon.”

Family members told Cold Case Project that Frails was a hard worker. But there was something else he loved even more, being a dad.



“He just about had Mikael spoiled too and gave him the things that he needed. He also gave him the things that he wanted.”

Bass added, “I was in school and when he had his son Mikael, I would babysit for him. So, I was at the house probably once or twice a week. It depended on if he had a game to go to or he wanted to go on a night on the town, I would always go to his apartment. He would always tell me, I’m going to have some dinner, let me know if you want something to eat. Before I would leave, he would always tell me, and I got some change for you.”

Bass said her uncle only had a few friends. Most of his close connections were family. And that’s who he was with just a few days before his murder.

“We went to the Bahamas and we had a good time,” McFarlin said. “We all enjoyed the cruise. Maybe a day or two after getting back from the cruise he was murdered.”

“In the apartment we found, later identified as Michael Frails, who was deceased from various injuries,” said Major Patrick Young with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Police found Frails the morning of June 17, 1992 inside his apartment back then known as Sebring, off Richmond Hill Road West. A call was made to authorities after a girlfriend alerted the apartment manger that she had not seen Frails since 6 o’clock the night before and he didn’t show up for work. That manger opened the locked door and found Frails.



Major Young is one of the deputies who responded to the scene that day on the second floor, C5 dwelling. He said there was no forced entry.

“Mr. Frails was found in a rear bedroom beside the bed with severe head trauma and also knife wounds. The knives were still there,” he said about the case.

He added evidence shows there was a struggle throughout the apartment.

“Somebody was really mad. It was a lot of anger. There was that much damage to the body,” Major Young reporter.

The immediate investigation revealed there was cash found in the home. So, authorities do not believe there was a robbery. There was also cocaine left behind. But not enough to sell. Major Young said gangs were not prevalent back then in the Garden City either. Fingerprints were recovered. And since Cold Case Project made the call, the office is already checking for DNA that can be tested against newer technology 30 years later.



“His death will not be swept up under the rug,” his sister firmly stated.

“We would at least have some type of peace and understanding instead of just having pain on June 17,” his niece explained.

Anyone with any information about the murder of Michael “Tiny” Frails should contact Sgt. Randall Amos with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.