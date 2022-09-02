AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A second billboard has gone up in hopes of bringing twin sisters from Augusta who went missing more than 30 years ago home.

Dannette and Jeanette Millbrook went missing from outside a gas station on March 18, 1990. Their cold case has been highlighted in WJBF’s Cold Case Project as well as on multiple podcasts.

Their case went cold but was eventually reopened by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in 2013.

The new billboard is located on Gordon Highway near Sibley Road. There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the location of the twins.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the Millbrook twins, you are asked to call (404) 590-2975 or submit a tip online at TheMillbrookTwins.com.