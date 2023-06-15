AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One father tells us his son relocated back to the CSRA from Atlanta during the first year of the pandemic and soon after someone murdered him.

“Sometimes I get up in the morning time to go to work, knock on his door, he’s not there,” said one local father while reflecting.

His only son and namesake, Carl Collins Jr. was supposed to be home helping with repairs such as brick molding, grilling and having some good ole fashioned quality time. Carl Collins Sr. told Cold Case Project he always wanted a son.

“It was a lot of fun, we used to wrestle all the time,” he said.

Born May 2, 1991, Collins Jr. had his dad singing to an all time favorite kids TV show.

“He loved Barney,” he recalled. “That was his main man. The big old purple dinosaur was it? Yeah, dinosaur.”

Along with a few “I Love You” songs, Collins Sr. told Cold Case Project his son enjoyed playing hide and seek, ball in the backyard, and video games, including NBA 2K, and Madden Football.

A lot of times he was with his cousin, Antonio Lewis II. The two guys filled the halls of Butler High School with a lot of laughs, and movie quotes.

“Fresh Prince for one. You know when Jazz and Will Smith always do their hand shake and do the psssh. Every time we see each other we would do that,” Lewis laughed.

Their joyous time in high school wrapped up with the two turning their tassels in 2009.

“I think it was 205 to pass all the classes. I think he made a 212,” Carl Collins Sr. said. “They sent me something in the mail on English, Math and another subject, but it said he passed. I said, thank you Lord. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Counting his blessings, Collins Sr. sent his son off to Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina.

“The first year went fine. Then, the second year, he said he wanted to get a job and do something else. I said OK,” he said.

Collins, Jr. came back to Augusta. He worked several jobs, including a stint at FPL Food, a meat packing company originally called Shapiro. During his time back home he also became a father.

“When he had his first baby he changed. I said just remember, now you have something to live for. You have something to strive for,” Collins Sr. encouraged.

Lewis told us he bonded with his cousin as he worked and took care of his kids.

“That was my spades partner, my best friend,” he lovingly shared. “We’d talk about a lot. We had a lot in common. Being men, we’re not taught to really open up with our feelings about a lot of things. We really opened up with each other about stuff that we were dealing with. Tried to help each other out the best way we could.”

But with every relationship, some things were left unsaid. While his life included time living in Atlanta and Columbia, Collins Jr. met trouble during his residency in Augusta.

We sat down with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Captain Brandon Beckman. He told Cold Case Project that Collins Jr. spent time in prison for an armed robbery shooting on Thomas Lane in 2014. He shot a man he caught peeping in his bedroom window, then got rid of the gun. His rap sheet also includes arrests for drugs and a burglary conviction. Despite his past, Cold Case Project wants to help solve his murder.

“Where it was was Old Barton Chapel and it was just down from Greens Road,” Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Captain Brandon Beckman showed us.

September 22, 2020 after 11 o’clock at night deputies responded to shots fired and one person down on Old Barton Chapel Road. A witness told police they saw a white SUV in the area.

“Basically, from Barton Chapel stops here in the curve, the altercation takes place and then Mr. Collins was shot here. And then the vehicle is seen leaving toward Old McDuffie and Milledgeville,” Cpt. Beckman narrated.

Collins Jr. was shot several times, left in the middle of the road and later taken to Doctors Hospital where he died. But his family had not seen or talked with him since earlier that day.

“By 9 o’clock he wasn’t here. I went to bed. Around about 4 a.m., 4:30 that’s when I got a phone call from the Sheriff’s Department,” Collins Sr. said.

He rushed to the office and was told the earth-shattering news about his son’s murder.

“Seemed like somebody just come and took a baseball bat and bust me in my head,” he cried. “I wouldn’t wish that on nobody.”

“I kind of felt like I didn’t do as much as I could to help him,” his cousin said emotionally. “I kind of beat myself up and felt like if I would have done a little more he would still be here.”

Investigators with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told us Collins Jr. was known to hang around the Barton Village area, though we aren’t sure why. Family and friends told us Jr didn’t know anyone in the area that they knew about.

“He’s not the type to just get in the car with anybody or somebody that he doesn’t know, so that sparked a lot of questions as well,” Lewis said.

“What does justice look like for you?”

“I think that’s why we got a system; a judge, jury. And a system so when you do wrong you go to court and you let the courts take care of it,” Collins Sr. said.

Anyone with any information about the murder of Carl Collins Jr. should contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

Next time on the Cold Case Project we take you to Girard in Burke County, Georgia. That’s where someone murdered a pregnant mother with three children inside her home in March of 2012. What family and law enforcement need to get justice and close the case.