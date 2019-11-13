CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Keep up with the latest winners from the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.
Entertainer of the Year
- Garth Brooks
- Eric Church
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
Single of the Year
- “Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
- “GIRL” – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
- “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
- “Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
- “Speechless” – Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
Song of the Year
- “Beautiful Crazy”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
- “GIRL”
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
- “God’s Country”
Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
- “Rainbow”
Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
- “Tequila”
Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
Album of the Year
- Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
- Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood
- Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
- Desperate Man – Eric Church
Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
- GIRL – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
WINNER: “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross
Musician of the Year
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
- Mac McAnally, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo/Guitar
- Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
WINNER: “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis
New Artist of the Year
- Cody Johnson
- Ashley McBryde
- Midland
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen