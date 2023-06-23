Clash of the Classes returns for three-day weekend tournament

AUGUSTA, GA – The Clash of the Classes Tournament is a major basketball event for local alumni, but it started out as a small one game fundraiser. 10 years ago, David Beard put on a single alumni game to raise money for kids to go on a field trip ad from there the event grew. People started looking for ways to participate and contribute to the cause and it inspired Beard to found the Clash of the Classes Tournament.

Many local basketball stars have gone on to big careers, but the fact that they still continue to come back for the alumni games has been huge for the growth of the tournament. “Christian Keeling played at North Carolina and the year after that he was calling me saying he wanted to participate,” says Beard, “those are stars but they’re hometown heroes and that’s what really packs the gym.”

The fun all starts on Friday June 23rd with 3 games that will take place at Glenn Hills High School. The games will be Midland Valley vs. Josey, Strom Thurmond vs. Cross Creek, and Warren County vs. Richmond Academy as the main event. Saturday and Sunday are jam packed as well with events like the Women’s Top 20 Tournament. Tickets are $10 or $30 for a full weekend pass, and you can find more info at the links below.

Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/4bX75QsYn

Instagram: @dbeard52 or @swoops_hoops2