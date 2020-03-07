Ruh Ro… Teachers get creative for “Read Across America” week

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Book and cartoon characters were brought to life as teachers and students around the country celebrate national “Read Across America” week.

Each year, during the week of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, educators find creative ways to promote the importance of reading.

Teachers at Belair K-8 elementary school in Augusta were groovy as they payed tribute to Scooby-Doo and his friends.

This was the idea of teacher Juanda Kendrick who dressed as Daphne from the Scooby Doo cartoon.

Zoinks! The whole gang showed up for the fun as Kendrick’s fellow grade level teachers dressed as Velma, Fred Jones, and, of course, Scooby.