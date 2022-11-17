- Our number one tip is DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE. According to the United States Department of Transportation, every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes (one person every 45 minutes).
- Make sure your car is properly inspected before traveling, and be aware of the weather conditions that you will be encountering in your travels. If winter weather is one of your concerns check out Bridgestone’s Winter Tires.
- Get a good night’s rest before traveling. Take breaks from driving if you’re feeling tired. State-sponsored rest areas are a great place to take a break. Click here to see a list of all the Georgia rest areas and welcome centers.
- Create your emergency plan. On long road trips events can occur that are outside of your control, and when you’re far from home it is important to have an emergency plan in place for you and/or your family. Having an emergency phone charger, a flashlight, and your emergency roadside assistance number on hand can be a good start.
- If you have children, make sure your car seats are installed correctly, and stay up to date on how to keep your child safe in and around your vehicle, click here to see the National Highway and Traffic Safety’s “Keeping Kids Safe” Guide.
Sponsored by Bridgestone