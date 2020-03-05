Former NFL star’s wife visits Augusta to raise awareness

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The wife of former NFL star, and professional baseball player, Tim Tebow will be in Augusta to help raise awareness on the importance of helping people with special needs.

Demi-Leigh Tebow is a South African actress, model and Miss Universe 2017 who married the sports star earlier this year.

On Saturday, March 7th, Demi-Leigh Tebow will be the Celebrity Keynote at The Able Conference sponsored by the SOTO ALG Agency.

Demi Tebow’s half-sister, Franje, had cerebellar agenesis.

According to Demi Tebow, her sister “was the most significant motivator in her life.”

Franje passed on May 4, 2019.

The Able Conference is geared toward helping people with special needs live their best life and providing valuable resources for success.

The conference is Saturday March 7th at the Savannah Rapids Pavillion from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

For ticket and conference information go to: https://www.sotoalg.com/events