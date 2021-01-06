Excerpts on Education – Arrington Weston

(AIKEN, S.C.) – WJBF

Arrington Weston is a local teacher who works at Schofield Middle School in Aiken, South Carolina. WJBF asked Mr. Weston to tell us why literacy and education are important in his classroom. This is what he had to say:

“As an educator, I try to encourage literacy with my students.” Arrington Weston

“There are, as far as I can tell, several reasons as to why I love reading. As an educator, I try to encourage literacy with my students. That said, I know if I do not model the behavior I want to see, my students won’t pick it up. Every morning I do a morning reading article and post it to Instagram. The intent of this is not only to set an example, but to stay informed. My favorite article covered thus far, has been “A father and son’s unending protest”, from the September 3rd edition of the Washington Post. This article covered an adopted son from Africa, who suffered from a disability. With every opportunity he received, he made it to a peaceful protest in the US for racial justice. To me it shows that even with limited ability, you can still practice maximum empathy.”