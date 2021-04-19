Excerpts In Education – Mrs. Jennifer Bauhy

Mrs. Jennifer Bauhy is a local SPED teacher who has been teaching for 10 years and currently works at Evans Middle School in Evans, Georgia. WJBF asked Mrs. Bauhy to tell us why literacy and education are important in the classroom. This is what she had to say:

“I want my students to know they are the author of their own story and although we cannot change the beginning, we all are continuously changing the ending.” Mrs. Jennifer Bauhy

What is most important to you in the classroom? What do you want your students to take away from their time with you?

“The most important thing to me in the classroom are the students and I want them to take away from me that school is an exciting, safe place to explore themselves and opportunities so students can be successful in academics as well as in life as they discover their own journeys. I want my students to leave my class with self-confidence, enthusiasm, and a passion for learning. I want my students to know they are the author of their own story and although we cannot change the beginning, we all are continuously changing the ending.”

What is the most valuable thing you have learned during your time teaching?

“The most valuable thing I have learned during my teaching career is success is not an accident and building relationships or connections are powerful. Teaching is literally the beginning of all other careers. I want my students to be the best they can be and to know that education is the key to make ideas happen. Students don’t always remember all you have taught them but they will remember who you are and that you challenged them to do their best because you knew they could be successful.”

Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?

“I fell in love with learning and showing students that fear they will fall that they can actually fly! I knew I wanted to be a teacher since I was seven years old and each year reignites my passion. I learn so much from my students and I want my students to know they literally are the future. I am pleased to do my part and to let my students know I believe they will do amazing things.”

Is there anything else you would like to tell us?

“Teaching is not building the fire but igniting it.”

