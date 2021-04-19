Excerpts In Education – Mrs. Diane Dekreon

Mrs. Diane Dekreon is a local Special Education, Science, and Social Studies teacher who has been teaching for 22 years and currently works at Lincoln County High School in Lincolnton, Georgia.

WJBF asked Mrs. Dekreon to tell us why literacy and education are important in the classroom. This is what she had to say:

What is most important to you in the classroom? What do you want your students to take away from their time with you?

“I think relationships with children are most important. They must feel like they can trust you to have their best interest at heart and that you believe in them. No matter their capabilities they will always know if you care about them. I want my children to know that above all I always encouraged them to do their absolute best and I was proud of their accomplishments.”

What is the most valuable thing you have learned during your time teaching?

“My most valuable lesson is to be real. Kids know if you are being honest with them. They sometimes just need that assurance that you will always be straightforward with them.”

Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?

“My mama showed me that all kids are important when she took on being grade mother for a class of special needs kids instead of my class because she said they needed her to make them feel as special as she tried to make me feel and everyone deserved that.”

