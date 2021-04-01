Excerpts In Education – Mr. Errol Thomas

Mr. Errol Thomas is a local Life Science and Math teacher who works at Columbia Middle School in Grovetown, Georgia. WJBF asked Mr. Thomas to tell us why literacy and education are important in the classroom. This is what he had to say:

What is most important to you in the classroom? What do you want your students to take away from their time with you?

“That students know their self-worth and their value in this world. I need all my students to understand that they must “Look beyond what they can SEE” in life. That they cannot let what things look like now limit their mindset or belief that the future can be EVEN brighter if they create habits that foster great work ethic. Also, I want them to understand that the energy, or the lack of, they put into the atmosphere is what will eventually come back to them.”

What is the most valuable thing you have learned during your time teaching?

“I have learned that “You Never Know” : you never know what these students are going through in life/home/school. It is our duty as their life coaches or guides to model for them what a responsible human being looks like and conducts themselves like. I also have been reminded how many boys and girls of all ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds do not , apparently, have a responsible male figure in their homes or lives in many instances – and I am one of the few solid male figures in their lives. It is a tough society in which we dwell these days.”

Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?

“Because my mother has always role modeled education and the profession of educating children for me and my sister. I saw the value of serving others my whole life as she taught school for 42 years in SC and my Dad always encouraged young athletes all of my life. I wanted to do my part to ENRICH the world and there is no better way than to enlighten the cognition of our youth.”

Is there anything else you would like to tell us?

“I need the world to regain it’s Balance before we lose too many of these young people. In order to do that the hearts and minds of students, parents and teachers and administrators and legislators have to converge on the greater good of humanity – which is love for each other rather than just ‘SELF’!!”