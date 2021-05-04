Excerpts in Education – Mr. Alex Gomez

Mr. Alex Gomez is a local Special Education Severe/Profound K-5 teacher who has been teaching for 8 years and currently works at Millbrook Elementary School in Aiken, South Carolina. WJBF asked Mr. Gomez to tell us why literacy and education are important in the classroom. This is what he had to say:

What is most important to you in the classroom? What do you want your students to take away from their time with you?

“My students are different from the other students, they have unique characteristics and needs. I want my students to triumph over the academic, social, and functional demands that come with being in school. To help them achieving their maximum potentials and leading them to live an independent life is my sweetest burden.”

What is the most valuable thing you have learned during your time teaching?

“The most valuable lesson I learned during my time in teaching in the special education class is KINDNESS. Without kindness, I will not able to help my students in achieving their maximum potentials. My precious students always inspire me to be a special kind of person each day.”

Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?

“My college professor in the Philippines opened my eyes to the less fortunate people in our society. To be an educator for special people.”

Is there anything else you would like to tell us?

“I came from the Philippines way back in 2016 and I started my journey as SPED Teacher at Aiken County Public Schools District. I became the Millbrook Elementary School Teacher of the Year past S.Y. 2019-2020.”

