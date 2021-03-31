Excerpts in Education - Dr. Kristina Ralston

Dr. Kristina Ralston is a local science teacher who works at Evans Middle School in Evans, Georgia. WJBF asked Dr. Ralston to tell us why literacy and education are important in the classroom. This is what she had to say:

“It is important to me to encourage students to challenge themselves to promote academic success and growth.” Dr. Kristina Ralston

What is most important to you in the classroom? What do you want your students to take away from their time with you?

“As a teacher I want my students to grow both emotionally and academically. It is important to me to encourage students to challenge themselves to promote academic success and growth. At times, this means I may need to challenge students to step out of their comfort zone. However, I want my students to leave my class with the skills that will promote success. Skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and perseverance.”

What is the most valuable thing you have learned during your time teaching?

“The most valuable thing I have learned during my teaching career is to set my expectations high and encourage students to challenge themselves, while still having compassion for my students. I ultimately want my students to succeed and to do the best they can and sometimes that means encouraging them to go the extra mile to reach their accomplishments.”

Why did you decide to pursue a career in Education?

“I pursued my career in education because I enjoy working with students. Each day is a new challenge and I never fully know what to expect. I want to help students learn and to better understand the world around them. I hope to equip my students with skills that will aid them in their future success. And finally, I like to think that I play a role in shaping our next generation.”

Are you an educator in the CSRA? Do you want to share your story? Click here to submit your own Excerpt in Education today!