Excerpts In Education – Dawn Irons

Dawn Irons is a local Math teacher who has been teaching for 7 years and currently works at Evans Middle School in Evans, Georgia. WJBF asked Ms. Irons to tell us why literacy and education are important in the classroom. This is what she had to say:

What is most important to you in the classroom? What do you want your students to take away from their time with you?

“The most important thing my students can take from my classroom is that mistakes are an essential part of the learning process. Growth happens in the struggle. This is very uncomfortable for many of my kids because they think of mistakes as failure. That is simply not true. By the end of the year, my kids can celebrate their mistakes as easily as their successes as opportunities to learn. It builds self-confidence in a subject that is difficult for many students. The journey up the mountain makes the summit that much more rewarding.”

What is the most valuable thing you have learned during your time teaching?

“The most valuable thing I have learned during my time teaching is how easy it is to forget that these little beings in my classroom are people, not just students. Poor decision making and behavioral hiccups are a normal part of growing up. Reminding myself of that helps me stay calm when they aren’t perfect little angels. It is also important to me to make sure they know that even when I am not proud of their decisions as students, it doesn’t mean I don’t love them as the awesome person they are.”

Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?

“I decided to pursue a career in Education because I really love learning new things. What better way to learn something new everyday than teaching?! I chose to teach middle school because I truly enjoy this age. Anyone who has spent time around this age group knows that their brains are not always ‘working at capacity.’ I find it quite fun to hang out with these kids. I get to learn and laugh everyday. How cool is that?”

