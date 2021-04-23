All Things Kids – Westminster Schools of Augusta

Westminster Schools of Augusta are a collection of Christian college prep educational schools for students PK3-12.

Voted #1 Elementary School, Middle School and High School in the CSRA by Augusta Family Magazine readers! Westminster takes a personalized approach to learning and all students are known, valued and loved.

Children flourish in the safe, supportive learning environment. From developing a love of learning in the early years, to getting prepared for college and life, students are led to grow and develop emotionally, intellectually and spiritually. Providing Students an excellent education to equip them to leave extraordinary lives for Jesus Christ. High school students may choose from an array of honors classes, 19 AP courses or on campus dual enrollment classes affiliated with Brewton Parker College, offered on the Westminster campus.

Westminster has lost zero days of learning in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Students attend daily and learn safely on campus five days a week. Now enrolling for Fall! Small classes sizes means that seats fill up quickly. Call or drop by for social distanced tour. This short video is an interactive parent-child S.T.E.A.M. instructional video using simple househould items. Get ready to have some fun with your preschool child. Visit their website to learn more!