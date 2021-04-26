All Things Kids – SallyWood Lactation

Sally Wood has been helping breastfeeding families in the CSRA for over 15 years. As an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and a maternal/neonatal nurse with many years of experience, she has the knowledge and skills to provide the expert help that moms need. Sally Wood Lactation offers lactation consultations, both in-home and virtual, classes and hospital-grade breast pump rentals in Augusta and the surrounding areas. Visit her website to learn more!

