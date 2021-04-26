All Things Kids – Pediatric Mobility Innovations

Pediatric Mobility Innovations is a local company whose owners are ATP (Assistive Technology Professional) certified with over 20 years of combined experience and have a passion for helping children. We emphasize our dedication to our community and believe every child is special. We provide high end durable medical equipment for pediatric patients. Common equipment includes customized wheelchairs, ambulatory aids, standing/transit devices and safety beds.

Pediatric Mobility Innovations strives to meet all our patient’s needs and parent’s expectations by providing custom, tailored and high-quality assistive technology devices. Our team is steadfast to enhance the lives of all out special needs children in an honest, compassionate, and cost-efficient manner. Visit our website to learn more!

