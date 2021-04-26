All Things Kids – Palmetto Pediatric Center

Palmetto Pediatric Center at ARMC can help you check back-to-school physicals, sports physicals and immunizations off your to-do list. We provide inpatient and outpatient services for infants, children and adolescents. In addition to immunizations and sports physicals, your child can get routine health exams and treatment when they are sick. If you deliver your baby at Aiken Regional, a physician from the Palmetto Pediatric Center may see you and your newborn while in the hospital. Palmetto Pediatric Center is affiliated with Augusta University’s Children’s Hospital and Department of Pediatrics.

Find out more about the Palmetto Pediatric Center, or schedule an appointment. Call 803-641-KIDS (803-641-5437) or visit their website.

Palmetto Pediatric Center is located on the campus at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Palmetto Pediatric Center

60 Physician Drive

Aiken, SC 29801

Office: 803-641-KIDS (5437)

Appointments: 803-641-5808

