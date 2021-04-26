All Things Kids – Covenant Preschool

Covenant Presbyterian Preschool and Children’s Day Out opened with a Kindergarten class in the fall of 1961 and decades later it is still a well-respected preschool in the Augusta community. The school enrolls 3-month-old babies through Kindergarten students, running August to May. We also offer an exciting eight-week Summer Fun Program.

Music, Chapel, Library and Creative Play are just some of the elements we offer in our multicultural classrooms. Our playground is the best in Augusta, and we are not ashamed to say it!



We empower our staff to foster a home-like environment at Covenant for students and parents, providing a safe place to learn and grow! Visit our website to learn more!

Finished with the video? Be sure to check out our other sponsors and sign up for the Virtual Event Raffle!