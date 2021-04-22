All Things Kids – Bella Bambino

The first of its kind in the CSRA, Bella Bambino Newborn Care Center has been created as a resource to empower families through knowledge and education on this amazing journey of parenthood.

Bella Bambino lactation consultants and medical professionals see the mother and newborn together as a breastfeeding or formula-feeding pair. This visit is normally longer than the average outpatient appointment, requiring additional resources to aid in making sure time spent with the family as productive and informative as possible.

If a mother is experiencing any challenges, has other concerns, or just needs some reassurance, Bella Bambino is here to meet those needs. They will craft a care plan that specifically addresses a mother’s needs and goals, created from listening to and evaluating the mother and her newborn(s). Visit their website to learn more!