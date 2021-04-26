All Things Kids – ARMC Women’s LifeCare Center

Aiken Regional Medical Centers Women’s LifeCare Center is a comprehensive facility where women of all ages can receive personal care.



The childbirth center offers the best of everything for giving newborns and their parents a strong start in life together, from advanced clinical expertise, to warm, personal attention in attractive labor and delivery birthing suites.



As the area’s leader in women’s health, the Women’s LifeCare Center staff ensures that new mothers’ birth experience is special and unforgettable. Parents can be assured that the Level two nursery is equipped to take care of babies born that require specialized care. They have have nurses who are certified in Maternal-Newborn Normal Care, Inpatient Obstetrics and Low Risk Neonatal. They have a full-time, internationally board-certified lactation consultant on staff. They also offer childbirth classes and a breastfeeding support group for new moms or moms-to-be. From women requiring gynecologic care or breast surgery, to treatment of menopause or osteoporosis, to ERT (estrogen replacement therapy), Aiken Regional Medical Center’s Women’s LifeCare Center serves as a source of knowledge, care and comfort for the women and families in our community.

