All Things Kids – Aiken Regional Medical Center

Aiken Regional Medical Centers is the sole hospital in Aiken County.

The hospital has more than 1,200 skilled healthcare/support professionals, a team of more than 200 multi-specialty physicians and 130 volunteers to help the hospital continue to provide quality care.

Aiken Regional is accredited by The Joint Commission and licensed by the State of South Carolina.

Our team is dedicated to patient safety and providing quality healthcare services, many of which are recognized on a state, regional or national level:

They’ve received ‘A’ grades in The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grade five consecutive times. They are a certified Primary Heart Attack Center and a Certified Primary Stroke Center

They were designated a Blue Distinction® Center for Maternity Care from Blue Cross® of South Carolina

And voted ‘Best Nursing Staff’ in Aiken’s Choice Top Docs 2020. Aiken Regional is owned and operated by a subsidiary of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS), a King of Prussia, PA-based company, that is one of the largest healthcare management companies in the nation.

