All Things Kids – A Good Start Tutoring Service

A Good Start Tutoring Service was established by the owner, Ruthie J. Curry, a retired educator of over 30 years. She has experience that stems across both the public and private sectors of education. Ms. Curry has always had a passion for working with children. During her tenure, she has enjoyed teaching children by singing, reading stories, playing educational games, showing videos, cooking, or any creative method that would grab their attention in order for them to learn.

