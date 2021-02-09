Notre Dame deals Duke 3rd loss in a row

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 02: Cormac Ryan #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts after missing a three point basket during the second half of their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Dean Smith Center on January 02, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke lost its third game in a row on Tuesday, 93-89 at home against Notre Dame. The Blue Devils dropped below .500 with the loss.

Duke came out on top of a high-scoring first half with a 50-45 lead at intermission. A 12-1 run by the Fighting Irish, punctuated by a Dane Goodwin 3-pointer, put the visitors ahead 63-62 less than six minutes into the second half.

The game was close down the stretch. Prentiss Hubb’s 3 with 37 seconds left felt like a dagger as it extended Notre Dame’s lead to 90-85.

Cormac Ryan led all scorers with 28 points. All of Notre Dame’s starters scored in double figures.

Wendell Moore Jr. had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward, and Jeremy Roach all scored in double figures, as well.

Tuesday marked the second game in a row in which Duke gave up more than 90 points.

The Blue Devils will make the short commute to Raleigh to play North Carolina State at 4 p.m. Saturday. Notre Dame will return home to host Miami on Sunday.