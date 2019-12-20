No. 12 Auburn breaks loose late in 79-73 win over NC State

WICHITA, KS – MARCH 15: Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina State Wolfpack calls out instructions in the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Arena on March 15, 2018 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

AUBURN, Ala. (WNCN) – North Carolina State had two players get double-doubles, but fell short at Auburn as the Tigers went on a late run in a 79-73 win.

The Wolfpack was within a shot throughout much of the second half. Back-to-back layups from DJ Funderburk and Braxton Beverly gave N.C. State a 64-62 lead with 5:18 left in the half.

From there, an Austin Wiley dunk following a Samir Doughty layup gave the Tigers the lead back. That sparked a 10-0 surge that sealed the game for Auburn.

C.J. Bryce led the Wolfpack with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Johnson had 17 points and 10 assists. Funderburk chipped in with 12 points off the bench.

Doughty led all scorers with 24 points. J’von McCormick and Wiley also finished in double figures.

The Wolfpack will host The Citadel on Sunday at 6 p.m.