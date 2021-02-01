Miami upsets Duke in 77-75 win

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Head coach Jim Larrañaga of the Miami Hurricanes reacts following a play against the Clemson Tigers during their game in the second round of the 2020 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WNCN) – Miami did enough to hold off Duke, 77-75, Monday night to win its third ACC game and snap a streak of four-straight losses.

Duke had a lead near the midway point of the second half until Deng Gek fueled a 9-0 run that gave the Hurricanes a lead they’d be able to hang onto. Gek had a pair of dunks and assisted on Nysier Brook’s jumper that gave the hosts a 57-51 lead with 8 minutes left.

Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. and DJ Steward traded 3-pointers with Miami’s Elijah Olaniyi down the stretch. The Hurricanes were 7-of-13 from behind the arc.

The Blue Devils kept pulling within a shot in the final minute, but the Hurricanes, who were a bit shaky at the free-throw line throughout, converted their chances at the charity stripe when they needed to.

Miami’s Olaniyi and Duke’s Matthew Hurt each had 21 points. Anthony Walker and Isaiah Wong scored in double figures for the Hurricanes while three other Duke players had at least 13 points.

Duke will be back in action when it hosts North Carolina at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Miami hosts No. 16 Virginia Tech Saturday at noon.