Georgia Tech tops Duke in overtime to win 5th in a row

ATLANTA, Ga. (WNCN) – Duke stormed back and forced the game into overtime, but Georgia Tech squeaked out an 81-77 win for its fifth in a row. The Blue Devils have lost their last two heading into their season finale this weekend.

The hosting Yellow Jackets led by 8 points with less than five minutes to play in regulation. Duke stormed right back as Jordan Goldwire made a jumper before Joe Baker hit a 3-pointer and three free throws to tie the game at 64 apiece with 1:43 to go.

That was enough to send the game into overtime. Duke got the first basket — a Mark Williams dunk — but the hosts came back with 6 unanswered points to take control.

Goldwire hit a 3 with less than 30 seconds left in overtime to give Duke a chance, but the Yellow Jackets hung on.

It seemed like each one of Georgia Tech’s six made 3s came at an important time, especially in the first half. Jordan Usher hit one to put the Yellow Jackets within a point with 3:35 left in the opening period. Then, with Duke creating a bit of separation before halftime, Moses Wright hit another at the buzzer to make sure his team’s deficit was just 3 points at the break, 34-31.

Wendell Moore Jr. and Williams each had 20 points for Duke. Wright scored a game-high 29 for the Yellow Jackets with three others scoring in double-digits, as well.

Duke finishes its season Saturday at North Carolina. Georgia Tech will wrap things up Saturday at Wake Forest.