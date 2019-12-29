DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to help No. 4 Duke beat Brown 75-50.
Alex O’Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points for the Blue Devils in their final nonconference game of the regular season.
Duke point guard Tre Jones missed his second consecutive game because of a mild sprain of his left foot.
Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 assists per game.
Brandon Anderson scored 16 points to lead Brown in its third consecutive loss.
- Carey helps lead No. 4 Duke past Brown 75-50
- Saints, Pelicans issue joint-statement on death of Carley McCord
- Teen killed in downtown Augusta crash
- Tarps and Bungees might be the solution to keep roads safe in Aiken
- Plane crashes near Feu Follet Road post office in Lafayette, La. five fatalities, one survivor confirmed so far