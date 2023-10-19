Drs. Martha Terris, Sherita A. King and Martha Boone are trailblazers in the truest sense of the word. We’re excited to have all three together this October. Terris and Boone were among the first 100 women ever board certified in Urology in the United States. King, who grew up in Augusta, is one of the very few African American women working in the field of Urology. Each doctor is fellowship trained, putting them in the most elite category of all urologists.

“I am honored to be a member of the Wellstar MCG Health team, leading the Department of Urology at the Medical College of Georgia,” said Terris, chairperson of the Department of Urology at Wellstar MCG Health and the Medical College of Georgia. “The work we do here can improve the health and lives of men and women across Georgia and South Carolina. That is why I chose to pursue a career in urology during my time in medical school.”

Being female and chairing a department of urology was a rarity 15 years ago. King, who serves as director of the Prosthetics and Men’s Health program, is one of the most prolific implanters in the country. Boone is a fellowship trained clinician in Urinary Tract Reconstruction and is the author of several books. Their work as urologists also extends to the Georgia Cancer Center, where they work together on several different urologic cancers including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, and more.

Prostate cancer is most common form of cancer diagnosed in men and it is the third most common form of death from cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI). While prostate cancer may not be top of mind for younger men, it is important to remember that your risk of developing the disease increases as you age. The American Cancer Society recommends men with an average risk of developing prostate cancer beginning their screening at the age of 50. But the age you should begin your screening could be earlier depending on your race and any family history of prostate cancer.

“The treatment for some urologic cancers, such as prostate cancer, can have a negative impact on the sexual health of the men we treat,” King said. “But, at the Cancer Center and Wellstar MCG Health, we have a program I lead where we work with these men to restore their sexual health function through a variety of methods and devices, because having cancer and surviving their disease does not mean men should stop living their life and making the most of every experience after surgery and any other treatment.”

This year, the Rinker Society at Augusta University's Department of Urology hosts Boone as a speaker to talk about her new book, The Unfettered Urologist. King will interview her about the book and her career as a woman working in a field traditionally occupied by men.

“Sometimes it might seem that the world is not changing to keep up with advancements in society,” Boone said. “But, right here, in Augusta there is great diversity. In many ways, our hometown medical school, and Georgia’s only public medical school, is shattering glass ceilings and moving the ball forward with great science, powerful state-of-the-art medical care and concurrently bringing everyone to the table who shows exceptional abilities in their field.”