Test Your Sarcoma & Bone Cancer Awareness!

(WJBF) WJBF NewsChannel 6 and Augusta University’s Georgia Cancer Center have teamed up to bring you Cause for the Cure, an initiative aimed at promoting awareness in our local community, leading to better health in the CSRA!

July is Sarcoma & Bone Cancer Awareness Month! All through the month of July we seek to draw attention and awareness to the millions of people who are diagnosed every year.

Did you know? A sarcoma is a type of cancer that starts in tissues like bone or muscle. Bone and soft tissue sarcomas are the main types of sarcoma.

Test your knowledge with our featured Sarcoma & Bone Cancer Awareness quiz!