Set the Pace to End Cancer: October 16th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (May 3, 2021) – A movement designed to increase funding for cancer research projects is paying off for researchers at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University and Augusta University Health. Each year, Paceline hosts a bike ride that brings together hundreds of participants who are pedaling toward a common goal: to cure cancer faster, together. Registration is open for Paceline’s annual ride, PaceDay, scheduled for October 16, 2021. 100% of all fundraising supports research projects and survivorship at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University.

PaceDay 2021 offers 3 route options for Riders and opportunities to be involved without having to ride a bike as an Unchained Paceliner or as a Volunteer. Paceline Riders comprise all skill levels and unite on PaceDay to make a difference in cancer research. As Riders join Paceline, they often will note their reason for riding:

“This is for you Daddy.” – C. Welch

“This is what surviving looks like!” – R. Alexander

“For all those who have ever had cancer, will have cancer and will one day be cured of cancer…. we ride for you!” – W. Chase

“I am riding in memory of my father, Raymond C. Hess.” – Dr. D. Hess

“My sister passed away 2/4/20 to Leukemia. I am riding to honor her memory and support funding research for a disease that takes too many.” – A. Murynski

“Standing with my dad in this fight against cancer.” – B. J. Francois

“I ride Paceline to honor those who fight and to remember those who fought. I ride Paceline because research makes a difference.” – L. Goolsby

“I’m doing this ride for friends & family whose battle with cancer amazed us with their strength, led us to live harder, and to love stronger.” – N. McGowan

The Georgia Cancer Center has approximately 70 clinical trials open for accrual with others being developed, and funding for cancer research is critical for advancement. “Philanthropy and community-based funding have played a significant role for advancement,” said Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, TITLE and Paceline research grant recipient. “There’s definitely NCI and NIH funding, but to achieve that kind of a bigger grant, the smaller significant contribution made by something like Paceline is phenomenal because I can’t just start working on a large grant and generate pilot data. That needs money, so it’s a catch-22. If I don’t have funds to generate pilot data, I won’t get an NIH grant, but if I don’t get an NIH grant, how will I generate the pilot data? Funds like Paceline make a significant difference. If I can get a small amount of money, we’ll do a pilot study, generate pilot data and then submit to NIH. It’s an amazing thing, not only for basic science, but also for physician science and clinical research where gap funding from an institute like Paceline makes a huge difference in our research goals.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paceline leadership canceled the in-person cycling event in 2020 and rescheduled it as a virtual fundraiser for October 24, 2020. Paceline presented the Georgia Cancer Center leadership with a check for over $126,000 in 2020. That total brings Paceline’s donation total to over $326,000 since its inception in 2019.

“Third time is the charm,” said Paceline Founder and Board Chair, Dag Grantham. “Paceline overcame the challenge of simply existing in 2019 and raised over $200,000. Paceline overcame the challenge of the pandemic in 2020 and continued to raise funds. And now, Paceline is back for year 3 – ready to double our participants and impact. Join the Paceline because together, we can cure cancer faster.”

PaceDay is Saturday, October 16, 2021. With three different route options, anyone can participate, whether they are a beginner or experienced rider. Additional details about the event and FAQs can be found at pacelineride.org.

CONTACT: Ellice Whatley Bowman, (803) 221-1150, ewhatley@pacelineride.org

