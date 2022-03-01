Let us be honest, most everybody shares the same reaction to learning they have to undergo a colonoscopy. However, Kenneth J. Vega, MD has made it his mission to turn anxiety, fear, and stress about the procedure into peace, calmness, and relaxation about the experience.

“Yes, preparing for a colonoscopy can be a complicated process for some,” said Dr. Vega, chief of Gastroenterology and co-director of the Digestive Health Center at Augusta University Health. “But, there are strategies I share with all my patients that can make it a much better experience.”

You may not know, but March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States for both men and women. Research shows it is the second most common cause of cancer death for men and women. However, did you know that undergoing a colonoscopy allows doctors to detect changes in the colon before a person can develop cancer?

“As we are moving through a patient’s colon, we are looking for polyps,” Vega said. “These are bumps, some large, some small, we find inside the colon. If not removed, they can transition into colorectal cancer.”

National guidelines have recently changed based on information showing increased colon cancer in patients under 50 years old. The American Cancer Society and United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) now recommends screening to start in all at age 45. A test should then be repeated every 10 years if there is no family history of colon cancer or polyps. However, if you have a family history of either colon cancer or polyps then the test should occur every five years. According to the American Cancer Society, colonoscopies are one reason the number of men and women dying from colorectal cancer has decreased for the last several decades. For those who had colorectal cancer at the time of their colonoscopy, the procedure allows doctors to find cancer at earlier stages, increasing a patient’s chance of living a longer, healthier life.

“As a gastroenterologist, I’ve been performing colonoscopies for close to 30 years now,” Vega said. “Also, I have undergone the procedure myself three times. Having that personal experience allows me to give my patients insight into what to expect from preparing for the procedure to the recovery after they arrive home.”

Dr. Vega said his first tactic for a better colonoscopy experience begins with the laxative formula patients must drink to clean out their colon. According to him, this has also changed with a new, better-tolerated preparation compared to the gallon of laxative used previously. The new preparation consists of MiraLAX powder mixed with 64 oz. of Gatorade. Start drinking the new preparation around 4 p.m. the day before their procedure. You will drink it every 20 minutes. Starting the process at 4 p.m. will mean you will finish between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. that evenin