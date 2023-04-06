AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Another Touched by Cancer Survivor shares her story with us.

In 1997, Susanne McGlaughlin’s life changed forever.

“Find someone to talk to and even if the diagnosis is confirmed, you’re a fighter and that’s what you have to be. You have to be a fighter just as my sister was, and she taught me how to fight,” Susanne McGlaughlin said.

That was the year her older sister was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, and in 2010, lost her battle. just one year later, McGlaughlin was diagnosed with a different type of breast cancer.

“Being a survivor is something I can say that I fought. I fought the anxiety, the loneliness, the ‘I can’t go through this chemo treatment one more time, or radiation, but I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength,” McGlaughlin said.

McGlaughlin was diagnosed at 46- years old and tells me the main thing that kept her fighting.

“I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength, and I had to say that over and over– through the canc- through the chemo, through the radiation and working and being a mom,” Mcglaughlin said.

During and after undergoing things like chemo and radiation McGlaughlin said she leaned on her support the most.

But a lot of her strength came from watching her big sister fight for her life.

“I watched her be strong and take those treatments, and would call, and she never gave up.”

Now, McGlaughlin aims to help women and men who might be experiencing her and her sister’s similar story.

“I’m just thankful that I can tell my story, to those who are going through it, who may know someone who is going through it. To be that support, to be the listening ears, to be that person who brings a milkshake or something while you’re battling,” McGlaughlin said.

She told me the key thing to a healthy body is staying proactive.

“Know the goods that you’re eating. And do your breast exams every month. It’s so important, if I hadn’t have found it, there’s no telling how long I would’ve been with it and it cou;d’ve been worse.”

McGlaughlin says it’s important to appreciate life while you still have today .

“Doesn’t discriminate, it can touch anyone at any time. Um, thanks to the doctors– Dr. Lynn and Dr. Cooper who helped me with my, my journey.”