Coping with Cancer During the Holiday Season

The holiday season is supposed to be a time of celebration for families and friends as they come together for fellowship and fun that will lead to a lifetime of memories. But, with the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about the new Omicron variant, some are questioning whether it is safe to spend time together. And, while this is a valid concern given health issues some may be facing, it can be especially challenging when a loved one has a weakened immune system due to a recent or ongoing cancer diagnosis.

“It has been a tough year and a half with COVID-19 stressors, challenges and losses. And then to add a cancer diagnosis on top of everything else, the holiday season can easily become overwhelming and even upsetting,” said Dr. Lauren Bigham, Director of the Psycho-Social Oncology Program at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University.

All of this can create a sense of stress, sadness, and anxiety for cancer patients, their family members and other friends. But, with forethought, discussion, and planning, Bigham believes this holiday season can still be joyful and meaningful in spite of the stress. If you’re unsure where to start, she said to start with these five strategies to help navigate the stress:

Know who is in your “corner.”

Create a list of support persons that can be called on when needed. And while difficult at times, accept help when offered. And try to request help when needed. This not only applies to patients with a cancer diagnosis, but the same can be said for families, friends, and caregivers. Social support is vital for when experiencing wide-ranging stressors.

Plan ahead and pace yourself.

Communicate hopes and expectations ahead of time and collaborate with loved ones in developing a plan or approach for the holidays. Schedule pleasant and meaningful activities around times of peak physical energy. And at the same time, be mindful of setting aside blocks of time dedicated to rest or less physically demanding activities.

Adapt or create a new tradition.

During the holiday season, disappointment often stems from unmet expectations. When it is not possible to enjoy a tradition in its previous form, consider adapting or creating new traditions. And when doing so, try to still emphasize the values and meaning behind the beloved traditions of the past. Creativity and flexibility are critical.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Keep a balanced diet with regular physical activity and a consistent sleep/wake schedule for improvements in mood, energy, and immune functioning. Great rules of thumb include obtaining: 7 to 8 hours of sleep nightly; 5 servings of fruits and vegetables per day; and 30 minutes of physical activity 5 days per week.

Be gentle to yourself and others.

Even in the simplest of times, the holidays can involve a range of strong emotions. It is important to be aware of and acknowledge our emotions as well as those of others. From there, a present-moment focus and living in accordance with one’s values and interests can be helpful.

Know when to get help.

A cancer diagnosis, COVID-19 concerns, and the stressors of the holiday season can take a toll on the whole family, and many people find that this distress can result in depression, anxiety, fear and difficulty functioning. It is important to recognize when you or your loved one might benefit from the help of a professional. Seeking help is not a sign of weakness; it’s a sign of wisdom. It is important for every person and every family member to know they are not alone.

Above all, remember that the holidays are supposed to be a time of celebration and with all of the technology available today, there are ways to connect with your family and friends even if you choose not to spend time together in-person. And now is the time to start having those conversations so everyone knows the schedule for any virtual gatherings. After all, the sooner you can make a game plan, the less stressed people will feel during what is already a stressful time of the year.