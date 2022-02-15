Week-long celebration will celebrate and honor Georgia Cancer Center patients

While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented cancer patients, their family, friends, and the Georgia Cancer Center community from coming together for an in-person walk, plans are underway to bring people back together for a celebration of life in 2022. The Cancer Center is excited to announce Unite in the Fight Against Cancer 2022 will be a week-long celebration capped off by a 1.5-mile walk through Augusta University’s Health Sciences Campus. Since its creation in 2018, Unite in the Fight Against Cancer has raised more than $200,000 to fund projects designed to improve the cancer patient experience.

“We are so grateful for our patients, participants, volunteers, and sponsors for helping bring enhancements to different aspects of patient care inside our clinic spaces,” said Dr. Jorge E. Cortes, director of the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University. “Hosting a successful event is truly a team effort, and it inspires me to see people in the communities we serve coming together to support patients and their families, and to help fundraise to support bringing to fruition many projects that enhance patient care at their Cancer Center.”

The week-long celebration will begin on Monday, March 14, 2022. Each day during the ensuing week, the Cancer Center will celebrate survivors and honor those who lost their lives to cancer. It will also be a chance to educate the community about various forms of cancer, how to catch certain cancers earlier, and all the support services available at the Georgia Cancer Center. The main event will be a 1.5-mile walk on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The route will start in The Bank of America Plaza behind the J. Harold Harrison Education Commons building and wind through campus giving participants and teams the opportunity to see how the Georgia Cancer Center has transformed from individual buildings into a network of cancer treatment and research opportunities.

“We want Augusta and other communities in the southeastern part of Georgia and the western part of South Carolina to know we are right here where they live,” said Abbie Vaughn, special events and philanthropy coordinator for the Georgia Cancer Center. “This is their cancer center. And our cancer care teams made up of doctors, nurses, dietitians, social workers, and other support staff are ready to provide Patient- and Family-Centered-Care no matter the type of cancer they are diagnosed with.”

When the planning committee at the Georgia Cancer Center first started discussing plans for the walk, the team wanted to use the event to build a sense of community between the patients, their doctors, the nurses, and other support staff at the center. Also, the walk would serve as an opportunity to invite others in the community affected by cancer to participate and learn more about the Georgia Cancer Center.

“It will be wonderful to be in-person this year to see cancer survivors and the community smiling, cheering, and dancing together,” Cortes said. “For those who lost their loved ones to this terrible disease, it was a chance to share inspiring stories of their mothers, daughters, brothers, sisters, etc., their legacies and their brave fight against cancer.”

If you are interested in registering for Unite in the Fight Against Cancer 2022, you can sign up as an individual or create a team and invite your family, friends, and coworkers to join you in the cause. For information about fundraising opportunities, you can email Abbie Vaughn.