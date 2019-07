You found the perfect dress for your fairy tail night, now you can make another girl’s prom dreams come true.

Donate your prom dress to The Cinderella Project and help the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers give a prom shopping experience fit for a princess, all for free, to local young women who lack financial resources.

Drop off your prom dress at any of our Caring for Carolina partner locations: Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Bath Fitter, or WJBF NewsChannel 6.