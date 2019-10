WJBF NewsChannel 6 and our Caring for Carolina Partners, Aiken Regional Medical Centers & Bath Fitter, are bringing Christmas joy to a family this year. Do you know of someone who is a little down on luck this holiday season? Register below to tell us why they deserve the Merriest Christmas Ever. You can even nominate yourself!

Submissions begins Monday, November 4th at 12:00 a.m. and end Monday, December 9th at 11:59 p.m.