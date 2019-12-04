Graniteville to host Christmas Tree lighting

Graniteville, SC (WJBF) Christmas spirit schedule to fill South Carolina town on Friday night.
The city of Graniteville will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree lighting event on Friday, December 6th at 6pm at Historic Hickman Hall.
According to the event Facebook page, there will be refreshments, an opportunity to take pictures with your family as well as with Santa and free entertainment.
The tree used for the annual Christmas event was planted at Historic Hickman Hall in 2015.
You can learn more about the event and its sponsors by visiting here .