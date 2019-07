AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Donate your used prom dress to the Cinderella Boutique.

The Cinderella Boutique, hosted by the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers, provides gently worn formal, bridesmaid, and prom dresses to young women in South Carolina who lack the financial resources to buy a gown for their high school prom.

Drop off your prom dress at any Caring for Carolina partner location: