Caring for Carolina partners make donation to Koda’s Kids Foundation

WJBF News Channel 6 and our Caring for Carolina partners – Aiken Regional Medical Center & Bath Fitter – made a donation on Friday, July 14,2017, to the Koda’s Kids Foundation for $1,000. The proceeds were raised at the most recent Caring for Carolina event, Is Your Health Up to Par.

Koda’s Kids Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 2012 by NFL linebacker Dekoda Watson. Each year, Koda’s Kids provides a scholarship to one student from each of the seven high school’s in Aiken County and surrounding areas.

Students do not have to be athletes to be chosen to receive a Koda’s Kids scholarship, however, they must be accepted into a college.