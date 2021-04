Dr. CareyAnne Cushman is a local Reading teacher who has been teaching for 17 years and currently works at Parkway Elementary School in Evans, Georgia. WJBF asked Dr. CareyAnne Cushman to tell us why literacy and education are important in the classroom. This is what she had to say:

Are you an educator in the CSRA? Do you want to share your story? Click here to submit your own Excerpt in Education today!