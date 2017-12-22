Aiken County family has Merriest Christmas Ever

AIKEN (WJBF) – Members of an Aiken County family are enjoying the Merriest Christmas Ever.

The holiday season could have turned out much differently had it not been for our Caring for Carolina Partners.

Brandy Wingard, contest winner said, “It’s has been difficult, just praying everyday ya know, we’ll get it, somehow we’ll get it,.

Brandy and Eric Wingard’s prayers were answered when they found out that they were this year’s winners in the Merriest Christmas Ever Contest.

It’s been a rough year for the Wingards.

An unexpected pregancy led to months of bedrest for this mother of three, then her husband lost his job and they even lost their home.

Then this week, a Christmas miracle thanks to our Carolina For Carolina Partners.

Lots of pretty packages were delivered to the Wingards on Wednesday. Even the rain couldn’t put a damper on this delightful surprise.

Inside, you could feel the joy as the children ripped off the holiday paper and opened the boxes filled with clothes and toys.

“How did it make you feel today when you aw the kids open those gifts?”

Billy Halley, owner of Southpoint Construction said, “Really good….”

Lei Brown, with Bath Fitter said, “I love seeing people receive things and their grateful. And its great to be a good neighbor”.

Tamalyn Teems, with Aiken Regional Medical Centers said, “The motivation with Aiken Regional being a partner with Caring for Carolina is about giving back to the community”

And what better way to show a family here in our community to give them a Christmas and to see those faces on there kids today has meant a lot so were glad to be a part of this for sure.”

In Aiken County, Mary Morrison WJBF NewsChannel 6.