WRENS, Ga (WJBF) – For more than three decades, just about all roads led to a Stuckey’s.

Families could get their fill of not only gas, good food and good treats.

The gooey goodness of Stuckey’s business started melting away over the years after it’s original owner, W.S. Stuckey, Senior, died.

The company was sold many times.

But, in 2019, Stephanie Stuckey found a way to get her grandfather’s company and famous nutty treats on a roll again.

“It was six figures in the red. It was not profitable. People probably know us for the stores. At our peak, we had over 350 stores in 40 states. When I bought the company, there were only 12 of those stores still standing and we don’t own or operate any of them and they don’t look so great. So, I had to figure out how I was going to turn the company around,” explains Stephanie Stuckey.

She bought a pecan company and a manufacturing plant.

Since planting the first seeds for this venture, the Stuckey’s original brand has seen growth and expansion.

“We employ 75 people full time. One hundred during peak season. When I bought the company, we had less than 10.”

Manufacturing can be a hard business to crack into for many people.

But, Stephanie Stuckey is no novice when it comes to challenges.

“I had a 30 year career as an Environmental Attorney. I was also a State Representative.”

Her work at Stuckey’s has allowed her to shell out what she calls a pathway to prosperity for employees.

“We employ from the community. All of our pecans are sourced from Georgia. We get all of our ingredients and our packaging from the USA. So, it’s just a great feel good story about how we believe in the people who work here and we believe in this country.”

She also believes in helping other women pour into business opportunities.

“I love that I’m in this space and I love talking to other women in manufacturing and other women who are trying to decide what they want to do with their lives and to encourage them. There are opportunities here in rural America to do a lot of good.”

For Stephanie, the road to Stuckey’s had some bumps along the way.. but it was paved with love.

“I loved my grandfather and I didn’t want our legacy to be a bunch of shuttered stores on the side of the road. I wanted people to think ‘wow! Stuckey’s! They made a comeback. What an amazing story.’ I want to be the comeback brand.”

Heere’s a fun fact..

Stephanie’s grandmother created the iconic Stuckey’s pecan log rolls.

By the way, Stephanie Stuckey has a book called “Unstuck: The Rebirth of an American Icon” that will be released in April of 2024.