AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Let’s talk about an amazing 90+-year-old lady who crochets beautiful blankets, scarves and hats for people in nursing homes all over our area.

WATCH MARGIE’S STORY HERE.

Margie Odum has volunteered for the local non-profit, When Help Can’t Wait for more than 15 years. Thousands of people have enjoyed her creations, but SHE NEEDS YARN DONATIONS.

Margie sent me a note recently and urged me to ask for yarn! We’ve put this out on social media but haven’t had any response. So please, if you have leftover yarn– if you used to crochet or knit, but don’t anymore– please, consider donating to Margie. Service club? Church circle? Margie and the folks at When Help Can’t Wait would appreciate any donations you make.