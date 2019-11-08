WATCH LIVE: The President is in Atlanta to launch ‘Black Voices for Trump’ coalition

by: WJBF Staff

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, La. A New York judge on Thursday, Nov. 7 ordered Trump to pay about $2 million to an array of charities to resolve a lawsuit alleging he misused his own charitable foundation to further his political and business interests. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – President Donald J. Trump will set forth “Black Voices for Trump” coalition. The coalition is “dedicated to recruiting and activating Black Americans in support of President Trump”.

The Trump Administration released a statement saying:

“Black Americans have never had a better champion than President Trump,” said Katrina Pierson, Senior Advisor at Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “The Black Voices for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower Black Americans who support President Trump to help get the message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ into communities across America. Under President Trump, unemployment for African Americans has reached historic lows and nearly 1.4 million new jobs have been added for African Americans. Black Americans strong support for President Trump will ensure a second term for the President.”

