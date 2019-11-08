WATCH LIVE: The President is in Atlanta to launch ‘Black Voices for Trump’ coalition

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – President Donald J. Trump will set forth “Black Voices for Trump” coalition. The coalition is “dedicated to recruiting and activating Black Americans in support of President Trump”.

The Trump Administration released a statement saying:

“Black Americans have never had a better champion than President Trump,” said Katrina Pierson, Senior Advisor at Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “The Black Voices for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower Black Americans who support President Trump to help get the message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ into communities across America. Under President Trump, unemployment for African Americans has reached historic lows and nearly 1.4 million new jobs have been added for African Americans. Black Americans strong support for President Trump will ensure a second term for the President.”