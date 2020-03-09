University Hospital patient is negative for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — In a press release, University Hospital statds that a patient at University Hospital previously thought to be possibly exposed to Coronavirus, has tested negative.

The patient presented March 7 with respiratory symptoms and was quickly isolated after being identified as having been in contact with a traveler from another country on the CDC’s list of affected areas.

The patient was approved for testing by the CDC and the sample was sent to Atlanta.

The hospital received word today that the patient is negative for COVID-19.

The patient remains in stable condition and will continue to be treated appropriately for respiratory illness.

A hospital spokesperson emphasized that the most important protection from Coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently and refrain from touching your face.

University Hospital advises that should anyone experience symptoms and believe they could have been in close contact with someone who has traveled to a COVID-19 affected area, the best thing to do is first call your doctor, an urgent care center or emergency department so they can be pre-screened and advised over the phone so caregivers can be best prepared to care for them when they arrive at a care facility.