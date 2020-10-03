Shooting at Augusta Mall confirmed

UPDATE: Richmond County deputies are on the scene at Augusta Mall in reference to a shooting. Two men were involved in an altercation when one pulled a gun.

A struggle over the gun began and one of the men was shot several times. A woman bystander was hit by one of the rounds. Her injuries are not life threatening.

The man shot in the altercation as well as the woman have been transported to the hospital. Authorities have a suspect in custody at this time.

There are no other suspects believed to be involved at this time. RCSO reports there is no danger to the public at this time and there is no other information available.

Mall security reports the the mall is closed until further notice. But anchor stores remain open.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has just learned that there is a confirmed shooting at Augusta Mall.

