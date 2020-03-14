Second Vogtle employee submits samples for Coronavirus testing; no word yet on results of first employee tested

Burke County, Ga. (WJBF) – Representatives with Georgia Power have confirmed they were informed today that a second employee at Plant Vogtle who works at the Units 3 and 4 construction site, units that are not yet in service, is being tested for the possibility of having contracted 2019 novel Coronavirus.

This comes on the heels of an announcement yesterday, Friday, March 14, that a “non-manual worker” who “works primarily in an office environment” was being tested.

That individual, whom we will refer to as Worker 1 for clarity purposes, as sex, home county, or other defining features have not yet been released, according to representatives with Georgia Power, has had a positive or negative result confirmed in their testing, as of yet.

At noon Saturday, the Georgia Department of Health updated its website as part of its daily status count and no counties in WJBF’s viewing area were listed as having a cased with a positive result for Coronavirus.

Additionally, yesterday, Georgia Power representatives said that there is no indication that any craft workers have been impacted. Today’s news from the plant only referred to Worker 2’s location at the plant as “the construction site.”

The plant continues to emphasize that its “proactive steps are designed to both prevent the spread of the virus and protect the safety and well-being of the site workforce” and that leadership has “taken immediate precautionary measures, which include notifying the employees who are located in close proximity to the worker and sending them home while we await test results.”

In the case of Worker 1, if the test is determined to be positive, then those non-manual workers located in close proximity to that person will be asked to stay at home for 14 days.